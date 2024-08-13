Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool’s waterfront will be transformed into an illuminated playground.

The magical River of Light festival will return to Liverpool this autumn, with twelve large scale installations set to transform the waterfront.

This year’s instalment follows on from 2023’s huge success, which welcomed around 140,000 people across its 10-night run, and brought in more than £6.5 million to the local economy.

Inspired by the theme of ‘Play’, some of this year’s works will offer fun, interactive experiences with one even allowing visitors to ‘take control’ of time. While the full list of installations - created by some of the best light artists in the world - will not be released until September, three of the works can now be revealed.

Spanning 3km, the waterfront trail will take place Friday October 25 to Tuesday November 5, providing free fun for the whole family throughout the Halloween and Bonfire Night season.

River of Light 2024 installations

Piano Walk by Amigo & Amigo

Visit Liverpool

Piano Walk invites participants into a captivating musical experience. The installation features 40 interactive keys and piano hammers that strike the strings. The artists were inspired by the intricate details inside a piano, the craftsmanship, the materials and the colours and aimed to reflect these elements elegantly in the installation. Embracing the spirit of musical exploration, every participant is invited to jump on the oversized piano and bring the installation to life.

LAPS by Olivier Landreville

River of Light Liverpool 2024. LAPS by Olivier Landreville. | Visit Liverpool

Coined as an ‘hourglass from another time’ Laps is the brainchild of Quebec artist Oliver Landreville, who has created a giant egg timer which will take over part of The Strand near Salthouse Dock. Visitors will be encouraged to take control of time by turning a steering wheel.

Impulse by Lateral Office & CS Design

Liverpool City Council/Xplorer Studio

15 interactive see-saws will transform the Pier Head through light and sound, providing a playground to delight all ages thanks to French-Canadian artists Lateral Office & CS Design – a production of Quartier des Spectacles Partnership and distributed by QDSinternational.