Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s stunning River of Light festival return to the waterfront this week, with twelve new impressive installations.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Focussing on the theme of ‘Play’, the free trail will feature fun and interactive experiences, with giant gnomes, illuminated bikes, colourful dancing bubbles and a huge chessboard, all created by some of the best light artists in the world.

Set to be a ‘stand-out year for River of Light’ with ‘elevated’ creativity, variety and interactive features, visitors can explore twelve large scale installations and take some beautiful photos against breath-taking, illuminated backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is River of Light Liverpool 2024?

The highly awaited waterfront trail will take place from Friday October 25 to Tuesday November 5, providing free fun for the whole family throughout the Halloween and Bonfire Night season.

Firefly Field, River of Light. | Visit Liverpool

What time does River of Light Liverpool start?

The installations will be illuminated between 5.00pm and 9.00pm. On October 27 and 28 and November 3 and 4, the lights will be switched on 4.00pm for 'quiet hour.'

During the quiet hour sessions, all artworks will run with either no soundscape or at a very low volume and, where possible, lighting will be altered making it a gentler, more accessible environment for people with sensory differences.

Impulse will be part of River of Light 2024. | Liverpool City Council/Xplorer Studio

Where is River of Light Liverpool?

The River of Light installations will be dotted around Liverpool’s waterfront and other parts of the city centre, including Mann Island, Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool ONE, Exchange Flags, the Strand and the Pier Head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

River of Light Liverpool 2024 map

River of Light Liverpool 2024 map. | Visit Liverpool

The above map shows the locations of all the installations for the River of Light 2024. Each installation has been given a number between one to 12, and the full 2km route creates a loop around the waterfront. All installations are free to visit and pre-booking/tickets are not required.

River of Light 2024 installations

Rangoli Mirrored Cosmos – Mann Island Atrium: Created by British-Sri Lankan artist MURUGIAH, this 3D sculpture stands at nearly two-metres high and is a celebration of Diwali’s Festival of Light featuring bright patterns, traditionally painted in the entrance of homes to welcome the Hindu goddess, Lakshmi. It signifies luck, positivity and happiness. To mark Diwali, the Festival of Light, on Friday, November 1, Culture Liverpool is working with Liverpool-based Indian arts and culture organisation, Milap to programme activities which will take place near to the Rangoli Mirrored Cosmos installation.

Created by British-Sri Lankan artist MURUGIAH, this 3D sculpture stands at nearly two-metres high and is a celebration of Diwali’s Festival of Light featuring bright patterns, traditionally painted in the entrance of homes to welcome the Hindu goddess, Lakshmi. It signifies luck, positivity and happiness. To mark Diwali, the Festival of Light, on Friday, November 1, Culture Liverpool is working with Liverpool-based Indian arts and culture organisation, Milap to programme activities which will take place near to the Rangoli Mirrored Cosmos installation. Illusion Hole – Royal Albert Dock: Inspired by the dynamic movement of light, UxU Studio from Taiwan, has created the illusion of water flowing into a mysterious black hole. The thought-provoking installation challenges our understanding of reality, exploring the boundaries between truth and illusion.

Inspired by the dynamic movement of light, UxU Studio from Taiwan, has created the illusion of water flowing into a mysterious black hole. The thought-provoking installation challenges our understanding of reality, exploring the boundaries between truth and illusion. Positive Spin – Royal Albert Dock: A 5.5m high machine from the collective minds of illustrator Liz Harry and artistic experience creators Invisible Wind Factory – visitors are invited to step up and receive a random fortune. Inspired by a love of summers spent at beach front arcades it’s part immersive experience and part spectacle.

A 5.5m high machine from the collective minds of illustrator Liz Harry and artistic experience creators Invisible Wind Factory – visitors are invited to step up and receive a random fortune. Inspired by a love of summers spent at beach front arcades it’s part immersive experience and part spectacle. Lightbattle III – Royal Albert Dock: This exciting, immersive piece celebrates the joy of cycling as participants can hop-on and pedal as fast as they can in a race to intensify the colours around them. It is the brainchild of Dutch creatives VENIVIDMULTIPLEX.

This exciting, immersive piece celebrates the joy of cycling as participants can hop-on and pedal as fast as they can in a race to intensify the colours around them. It is the brainchild of Dutch creatives VENIVIDMULTIPLEX. Firefly Field – Liverpool Parish Church: This mesmerising installation simulates the movements of fireflies. Created by Netherlands-based Studio Toer, this unpredictable piece has a soundtrack inspired by the natural habitat.

Illusion Hole will be part of River of Light 2024. | Visit Liverpool

Bunch of Tulips will be part of Liverpool's 2024 River of Light festival. | Visit Liverpool | Artist: Koros Design, presented by Light Art Collection.

River of Light returns to Liverpool on October 25. | Bubblesque by Atelier Sisu/Visit Liverpool

Bunch of Tulips – Liverpool ONE: Hungarian artists, Koros Design Studio literally inflates this iconic flower into epic proportions with an oversized bouquet of tulips.

Hungarian artists, Koros Design Studio literally inflates this iconic flower into epic proportions with an oversized bouquet of tulips. Bubblesque – Mann Island Basin: Australian artists Atelier Sisu return to River of Light with giant bubbles floating on water and overflowing onto the land. When the land bubbles are touched, they dance with colour accompanied by a joyful and ambient soundscape.

Australian artists Atelier Sisu return to River of Light with giant bubbles floating on water and overflowing onto the land. When the land bubbles are touched, they dance with colour accompanied by a joyful and ambient soundscape. No Place Like Gnome – Derby Square: No Place Like Gnome invites visitors on a whimsical journey, where each gnome transforms into a charming companion for a photographic exploration of iconic landmarks and hidden treasures. Artists Amigo & Amigo are embracing the essence of global travel with this piece.

No Place Like Gnome invites visitors on a whimsical journey, where each gnome transforms into a charming companion for a photographic exploration of iconic landmarks and hidden treasures. Artists Amigo & Amigo are embracing the essence of global travel with this piece. Checkmate – Exchange Flags: Based on the popular board game chess, this 16m-by-16m square chessboard by Amigo & Amigo has been designed to make visitors feel as though they have shrunk amongst the enormous inflatable chess pieces.

Checkmate will be part of River of Light 2024. | Visit Liverpool

Positive Spin will be part of River of Light 2024. | Visit Liverpool

Visit Liverpool

Piano Walk – Pier Head South: Piano Walk invites participants into a captivating musical experience. The installation features 40 interactive keys and piano hammers that strike the strings. The artists were inspired by the intricate details inside a piano, the craftsmanship, the materials and the colours and aimed to reflect these elements elegantly in the installation.

Piano Walk invites participants into a captivating musical experience. The installation features 40 interactive keys and piano hammers that strike the strings. The artists were inspired by the intricate details inside a piano, the craftsmanship, the materials and the colours and aimed to reflect these elements elegantly in the installation. Impulse – Pier Head North: 15 interactive see-saws will transform the Pier Head through light and sound, providing a playground to delight all ages thanks to French-Canadian artists Lateral Office & CS Design – a production of Quartier des Spectacles Partnership and distributed by QDSinternational.

15 interactive see-saws will transform the Pier Head through light and sound, providing a playground to delight all ages thanks to French-Canadian artists Lateral Office & CS Design – a production of Quartier des Spectacles Partnership and distributed by QDSinternational. LAPS – The Strand: Coined as an ‘hourglass from another time’ Laps is the brainchild of Quebec artist Oliver Landreville, who has created a giant egg timer which will take over part of The Strand near Salthouse Dock.

No Place Like Gnome will be one of this year's River of Light installations. | Visit Liverpool

LAPS will feature in the River of Light. | Olivier Landerville

Rangoli Mirrored Cosmos will be part of River of Light 2024. | Visit Liverpool

Where to park for River of Light Liverpool

The nearest secure parking facility is Q-Park Liverpool ONE, at 35 Strand Street. There is also parking available at Salthouse Quay (Albert Dock), Gower Street and Kings Dock. All of these car parks require payment.

Blue Badge holders can park in designated Blue Badge bays, and any other pay and display bays, for free. Designated Blue Badge bays are available on Brunswick Street, Water Street and St Nicholas Place.

Lightbattle III will be part of River of Light 2024. | Visit Liverpool

Road closures throughout River of Light 2024

There will be no access to Pier Head No via Brunswick St (exit only). Access for disabled parking, businesses, residents and workers is via St Nicholas Place – 6.00pm to 9.00pm. There will be a road closure in place at the entrance to Royal Albert Dock (Salthouse Quay) from 6.00pm – 9.00pm.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook , X (twitter) , Instagram , TikTok and email us at [email protected] .