Royal Albert Dock giving away free flowers this Mother’s Day - and they unlock other freebies

The Thanks a Bunch campaign is a gesture of appreciation to mums.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:48 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:53 GMT

The Royal Albert Dock is giving away 1859 daffodils on Sunday March 19, in celebration of Mother’s Day. Though the number of free flowers may seem random, it is actually the distance in miles from Liverpool to Ukraine by road and marks another step in the city’s build up to hosting Eurovision in May.

This is the second year that the dock has given away daffodils to mums as part of its Thanks a Bunch campaign, showing a gesture of appreciation to mums and mother figures visiting the dock for their Mother’s Day lunch, or a stroll around the waterfront.

Nearly 400 bunches of daffodils will be gifted from two different locations at the dock from 11am, by the Beatles Story at the Britannia Courtyard and in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Building adjacent to The Pumphouse.

On Mother’s Day only, mums who show their bunch of free daffodils at selected dock restaurants, shops and attractions can redeem a variety of offers, with highlights including free entry to Tate Liverpool’s special exhibition, JMW Turner with Lamin Fofana: Dark Waters, a free glass of bubbly or coffee at Revolucion de Cuba, and a lucky dip at The Nest with the chance to win a free candle, greeting card and more.

Daffodils at Royal Albert Dock. Image: Royal Albert Dock
