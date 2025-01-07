Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royal Liverpool University Hospital has declared a ‘critical incident’ due to ‘exceptionally high’ demand.

The hospital declared the incident on Tuesday morning (January 7) and said it was facing rising numbers of patients with flu and other respiratory illnesses.

Hospitals have seen a quadrupling of hospital flu cases across England in just a month, with patients at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital’s Emergency Department reportedly facing waits of more than 50 hours to be seen, and many being treated in corridors.

A spokesperson for the University Hospitals of Liverpool Group said: “Given the exceptionally high demands on our Emergency Department, especially with flu and respiratory illnesses, and the number of patients we have taken this action to support the safe care and treatment of our patients, which is our absolute priority.

“We have a comprehensive plan in place and are taking all the necessary actions to manage the challenging circumstances facing patients and colleagues currently. We are working with partner organisations to ensure those that are medically fit can leave hospital safely and at the earliest opportunity.

Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

“Colleagues are working incredibly hard to treat people as quickly as possible, however some people will experience longer waits while we treat our sickest patients.”

Patients are urged to only attend the Royal’s Emergency Department if it is a genuine emergency and otherwise consider contacting their GP, local pharmacy, walk-in centre or the NHS 111 service.

The spokesperson added: “If you are attending our EDs, patients and visitors should follow some additional infection control measures to help curb the spread of winter viruses such as flu and norovirus. This includes practicing good hand hygiene, only visiting the areas they need to in our hospitals and wearing masks in clinical areas if asked to do so.”

A critical incident was also declared at Wirral University Teaching Hospital Trust, which manages Arrowe Park and Clatterbridge, on Saturday (January 4). The incident was stood down on Monday.