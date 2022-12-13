Pets are for life, not just for Christmas.
The RSPCA are hoping to find forever homes for the gorgeous animals in their care. Due to the cost of living crisis, many owners are taking their pets to rescue centres, as they can no longer afford to care for them.
1. Duster
Duster is a four-year-old longhair cross breed who is a little shy. He’d prefer to be the only pet in the home but can live with secondary school age children.
2. Lenny
Lenny is a two-year-old American bulldog, looking for the perfect home. Given Lenny’s size, he is best suited to an adult only home where they can keep up with his training especially with lead walking as he is very strong on lead
3. Cadbury and Galaxy
Cadbury and Galaxy are Belgian Hares hoping to join a new family together. They would prefer to be outdoor bunnies but could equally live indoors in a quiet home. They are both neutered fully vaccinated and microchipped. Cadbury and Galaxy are looking for a home where they will be the only bunnies in the home.
4. Maggie
Maggie is a 5 month old Belgium Shepherd who could live with teenage children and a dog savvy cat. She needs a home with a large secure garden.