RSPCA: 9 pets looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside

These animals are looking for a new family to love.

By Emma Dukes
1 minute ago

The RSPCA are hoping to find forever homes for the gorgeous animals in their care.

Due to the cost of living crisis, many owners are taking their pets to rescue centres, as they can no longer afford to care for them.

From dogs to rabbits, there are many animals looking for a new family, at local RSPCA centres in Merseyside and Cheshire.

1. Teddy

Teddy is a domestic shorthair crossbreed who loves affection. He was in a car accident, which left him with a broken pelvis, but is doing well.

2. Lass

Lass is a crossbreed who is around one year old. Lass is best suited to a pet free household with children 14+.

3. Kit and Vivian

Kit and Vivian domestic shorthair crossbreed kittens. They are both very young and will need to be kept indoors till they are spayed and then they will be able to go in to the world. They’re looking for a family who can match their playful energy.

4. Buster

Buster is a 12-year-old Jack Russell Terrier crossbreed. He is still full of energy but would be best suited to a home with no other dogs so he can rest and have downtime.

