Sefton Council purchased The Strand shopping centre in 2017 for £32.5m and laid out plans for a landmark regeneration project.

Sefton Council has addressed the ‘rumours’ circulating about Bootle Strand as they published a milestone update on the plans for the shopping centre. Shoppers and local residents have now been told to expect significant and visible changes in the coming weeks as new hoardings are put up ahead of demolition works.

The historic shopping centre was purchased by Sefton Council in 2017 for £32.5m and the local authority laid out plans for a landmark regeneration project to ‘secure its future’. Plans were accelerated in March 2023 with the award of £20m as part of the government’s Levelling Up fund and work will begin at the start of 2025.

Local residents and business owners have been eagerly awaiting an update on The Strand and the council have announced this week that phase one of the £20m redevelopment is set for completion by March 2026. Current plans include redeveloping the centre to offer a mixture of shopping, leisure, hospitality, health care and education services.

Ahead of the demolition works, new hoardings will start to go up inside the shopping centre later this month to create safe spaces for surveys and other preparatory work to take place. While this will mean some restricted access in parts of the shopping centre, Sefton Council are keen to emphasise that all businesses will remain open as usual.

Councillor Paulette Lappin, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economy and Skills, said: “Following the success of the Music Weekender we’re really starting to see things moving forward in Bootle town centre and there is a real positivity about the impact that the changes will have.”

Cllr Lappin also commented on rumours the shopping centre will be closing down when the demolition starts and described such talk as demonstrably untrue. She said: “While the hoardings are up, all the businesses will remain open as usual and that will remain the case throughout the whole development. What I’d ask is that people continue to support the Strand shopping centre during the work.”

An artist's impression of how Bootle could look after redevelopment. Image: Sefton Council | Image: Sefton Council

The construction work on The Strand will be taking place at the same time as a consultation on the planning application gets underway, and is hoping to source a variety of views on the Bootle town centre transformation project.

The council will be hosting a drop-in consultation event on Wednesday 11th September, 2pm to 7pm in 329 Stanley Road (the soon to be Kingsley & Co unit) and people are encouraged to attend and share their views.