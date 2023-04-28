Run For The 97 Returns To Stanley Park this May

⚫ A Liverpool man has been jailed for life for the abduction and sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Lewis Jones abducted the girl from a field she was playing in with her cousins. Jones was told during sentencing that he would only be eligible to apply for parole in 2035.
⚫ His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort visited Liverpool Arena on Wednesday to see the preparations for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 and reveal the set and stage for the event. The royal party also chatted to a selection of hosts for the Song Contest.
Advertisement
Advertisement
⚫ Run For The 97 returns to Stanley Park in Liverpool on Saturday, 27 May. The ninth annual fun run event features 5K and 1 Mile distances. The event was first staged in 2015 as a positive community legacy event to celebrate and honour the lives of the fans who lost their lives at Hillsborough, the families and the survivors of the tragedy.