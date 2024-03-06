Serhiy Morhunov marks two years since Russia invaded Ukraine

The two year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine passed last Monday, signifying an important milestone for the refugees who have since made Merseyside their new home. The President of the University of Liverpool Ukrainian society, said: "It is hard to process it's been two years since the full-scale war started." "Many of us still have nightmares about it even while living miles and miles away from home".

Despite having been two years, the war is still ongoing and supporting the victims and refugees is just as important now as it ever was. "The support we received from people here is astonishing." Liverpool has shown its solidarity since the start of the war, with Eurovision being themed after Ukraine and Liverpool taking measures to ensure extra support is available for all those fleeing the war. "Every time someone asks me a question about Ukraine or shares words of support, I am immensely thankful."

Advertisement

Advertisement