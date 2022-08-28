The 22-year-old was killed when men on electic bikes drove into a cul-de-sac and opened fire.

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Sam Rimmer in Dingle have arrested a fourth man on suspicion of murder

Sam, 22, from Bootle, was on Lavrock Bank with a group of friends when men on two electric bikes drove into the cul-de-sac and opened fire.

Sam Rimmer was shot in Dingle. Image: Merseyside Police

Sam suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body in the attack on Tuesday, August 1, and was fatally injured. Despite being given CPR by emergency services at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short while later at hospital.

On Saturday, a 23-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of Sam’s murder. He is being interviewed by detectives.

Three males aged 21, 20 and 17 from Liverpool who were also arrested on suspicion of murder have since been bailed.

A general view of Lavrock Bank in Toxteth, Liverpool. Image: Google

Detective Inspector John Holden said: “Although we have made several arrests across Liverpool our enquiries remain ongoing.

“I would ask anyone who lives in the area of Lavrock Bank, or were passing through at about 11.40pm on Tuesday 16 August, to please contact police. You may have seen something that could be vital for us and I would urge you to get in touch.

"Similarly, if you were in the Dingle and Toxteth areas and have dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage please check it and let us know if you see anything so we can find those responsible for this despicable attack that led to the murder of Sam Rimmer.”

How to contact police

There is a dedicated portal on the Merseyside Police website where footage can be downloaded and it can be accessed by using this Public Portal link: mipp.police.uk