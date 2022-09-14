The 22-year-old was killed when men on electric bikes drove into a cul-de-sac and opened fire.

Detectives investigating the murder of Sam Rimmer in Dingle last month have released new information about the movements of electric bikes ridden by the suspects.

Sam, 22, from Bootle, was on Lavrock Bank with a group of friends when men on two bikes drove into the cul-de-sac and opened fire at his group of friends.

Sam suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body in the attack on Tuesday, August 16, and was fatally injured. Despite being given CPR by emergency services at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short while later at hospital.

Sam Rimmer was shot in Dingle. Image: Family Handout

Police say they have now traced the suspects from the scene at Lavrock Bank at 11.36pm through to Hunts Cross Avenue near to the junction of Whitney Place in Woolton, where the last sighting took place at 12:04am.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, said: “These locations and our ongoing work in identifying a route between the two could be hugely important to this murder investigation.

“At that time of night, the riding of two electric bikes at high-speed in these areas will have been unusual. It might be that people who live nearby, or were passing on the night, heard or saw but don’t realise the importance of these bikes.

A general view of Lavrock Bank in Toxteth, Liverpool. Image: Google

“I’d ask anyone who was in the areas described between around 11.30pm and shortly after midnight, or saw the bikes later on, to check any CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or other footage and let us know of any sightings or other information as to the movements and riders.

“Further to enquiries around the bikes, warrants and other activity continue in the Dingle and surrounding areas, and I’d continue to ask that anyone with information on the murder of Sam comes forward directly or anonymously.

“Don’t assume we already have the detail you hold, or guess how significant it might be. We will assess this, and do all we can to bring these offenders to justice.”

Four males, aged between 17 and 23, have been arrested during the murder investigation to date and all remain on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

How to contact police

Merseyside Police have a dedicated portal where footage can be uploaded and it can be accessed by using this link Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)