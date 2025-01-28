Scam warning issued to all drivers in one part of Merseyside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An urgent ‘scam alert’ has been issued to drivers in one part of Merseyside.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sefton Council sent the warning to drivers across the borough after being made aware of a Pay & Display scam being used in areas such as Southport and Crosby.

According to a statement issued by Sefton Council, local residents are at risk of fraudsters using fake QR code stickers on Pay & Display machines across the borough. The scam includes placing fake QR codes in parking areas including on official signage, leading users to fraudulent websites designed to steal payment information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LDRS understands the fake QR code scam is a national issue and one which is monitored by the British Parking Association (BPA) who issued guidance on what to spot including:

Check for tampering: always inspect QR codes for signs of tampering. If it looks like it’s been placed over the original, do not scan it.

Look out for the URL: when scanning a QR code, always check that the website address (URL) is legitimate, or is from the relevant app store link.

Use the official app: for secure payments, always use the relevant official app or website. If in doubt, manually enter the URL into your browser instead of scanning an unfamiliar QR code.

JPI

As a way of raising awareness and mitigating against any further harm, the local authority have been quick to publish advice and guidance around this particular scam. The statement said: “We have been made aware of fake QR codes on Pay & Display machines across the borough.

“Our Highways Team have been around the borough removing the fake QR codes, so far they have been removed from 20 machines in Southport and two machines in Crosby. Please be cautious when paying for your parking and do not scan any QR codes on the machines. We do NOT use QR codes for payments.”