A scathing Wirral Council report reveals the true scale of the problems faced by a £24m regeneration scheme that started before a single spade was in the ground.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation prompted by works in Birkenhead town centre being £12m over budget and a year behind schedule has finally been published.

Works have been taking place in Birkenhead town centre for over a year as part of a revamp. The regeneration project intends to make the area more attractive but it has faced significant criticism in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regeneration works on Europa Boulevard | Ed Barnes/LDRS

An investigation into what has gone wrong with the scheme was announced by Wirral Council leader Cllr Paula Basnett in June this year, a month after she got the top job. She said she was told by senior council officers three weeks in the project could cost £24m and has called for transparency and answers about what happened.

The investigation, which was requested by the council’s finance director Matthew Bennett, looked into how much officers “were aware of issues as they unfolded.” It has been published ahead of an audit committee meeting on September 2.

It has highlighted a lack of capacity within the council to deliver the scheme, frustration amongst officers over its management, a lack of transparency over issues, a high turnover staff in the council’s regeneration department, and a breach of contract rules. Councillors and the public were also not updated on the problems.

Acting Chief Executive Jason Gooding, who is covering for Paul Satoor, said: “My priority is to restore confidence in the Council’s ability to deliver meaningful regeneration that benefits the people of Wirral. That means ensuring robust governance, realistic planning, and full accountability at every stage of delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are already taking decisive steps to get a firm grip on the wider regeneration programme and to place it on a sustainable and credible footing.”

Wirral Council leader Cllr Paula Basnett said the situation was “completely unacceptable,” adding: “The coming weeks will mark a clear turning point for this Council.

“While the challenges are significant, knowing the scale of the problems is the first step to putting them right and that work has already begun. This is about restoring trust, improving delivery, and making sure that every pound we spend delivers real value for the people of Wirral.”

Now the investigation report has been published, it makes clear how much the project was off to a bad start. The scheme was given the final go ahead in January 2024, just weeks before a government deadline for active travel funding in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audit officers said this drove many of the issues that led to a spiralling in costs because of this pressure to meet deadlines, questioning whether more could have been done. An action plan including recommendations and timescales for delivering will be reported back to councillors on November 4.

The investigation found the designs for the scheme were not finished when the contract was signed and there was a failure to do enough site investigations before the project even started. This left the council more at risk of extra costs when work began but officers actually decided to reduce the wiggle room on costs from 20% to 6%.

The investigation also found that officers near the scheme were somewhere between £3.5m to £4m over budget before work even started. This was not made public and “there was significant delay in notifying members or seeking formal approval for the additional funds required.”

The LDRS has previously reported how it is not clear where councillors approved a £4m transfer of funds from money that was supposed to go towards Birkenhead Market in March 2024. The overspend was also not confirmed by the council until July this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation said officers stressed the project only appeared to be £4m over budget as recently as March 2025. However on April 28, “some officers first became aware that the contractor’s forecast cost had risen to £20-£21m.”

This was not communicated to Marcus Shaw, the director of regeneration, until May 8 as officers confirmed the details. It was confirmed later that month on May 19 the project now had a cost of £23.9m, just two days before a change in leadership at the council.

The report said there is “widespread frustration among officers as to how the scheme has been managed internally” with the project bouncing between the regeneration and highways departments in the council. There was a “lack of capacity” in both departments which alongside regeneration staff leaving and “unrealistic timescales for delivery” only made things worse.

Despite all the problems earlier on, the investigation said none of this was communicated to committees and reports failed to mention designs weren’t finished which left the council “exposed to unforeseen risks.” The officers who wrote those reports “were in a position to be aware of the risks facing the council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contract procedure rules, meant to ensure transparency, fairness, and good value for money, were breached initially when the council went ahead with only one contractor to reduce costs and time. This meant the process had to be repeated, none of which was reported to committees or publicly.

The internal investigation said there were lessons to be learned at all stages of the scheme including for the council to consider a dedicated project delivery team in the council to reduce consultant and contractor costs. The report said the investigation also highlights “the need for transparent and accurate reporting at all levels of project governance.”

Audit officers said: “Decision-makers must receive a clear, unambiguous picture of the risks, including what has been completed, what remains outstanding and the implications for the council. Without such reporting, boards and committees cannot make fully informed decisions, increasing the likelihood of delays, financial exposure and ineffective mitigation measures.”

Cllr Helen Cameron, who will chair the audit meeting on September 2, said: “We now need to see a detailed action plan to ensure that the lessons learned will be embedded across all levels in the Council to strengthen its project oversight, governance processes and to improve delivery and accountability in future schemes.”