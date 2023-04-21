Schoolboy, 10, dies after being hit by a car in Liverpool

A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Walton on Thursday has died in hospital from his injuries.

Passers-by rushed to help after the schoolboy was struck by a black Ford Puma car on Abingdon Road at about 4.30pm on 20 April.

Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital where he sadly died this morning, Friday 21 April.

The driver stopped at the scene and is helping Merseyside Police with their enquiries. The force are also appealing for witnesses to the fatal incident.

Detective Sergeant Amy Murray said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the boy who has sadly lost his life. We have launched an investigation into his death. I urge anyone who witnessed or has information on this incident to please contact us. Every piece of information or footage could be vital in establishing what happened."

How to contact police