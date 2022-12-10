Schoolboy, 13, dies after being struck by car near Croxteth cinema

Harry Kinney-Ryan was hit by an Astra and later died in Alder Hey Hospital.

The 13-year-old boy who was hit by a car while walking near the Showcase cinema in Croxteth has died in hospital, Merseyside Police have said.

Harry Kinney-Ryan was struck by a silver Vauxhall Astra by Stonedale Retail Park at around 7.20pm on Wednesday night. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died at Alder Hey on Friday afternoon.

The driver stopped at the scene. A 34-year-old man from West Derby arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper said: “Harry’s family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers as our enquiries continue and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“If you were travelling on the East Lancashire Road around the time of the incident and have any dashcam footage that could help us with our investigation, or you have any CCTV or information please come forward.

How to contact police

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Team on 0151 777 5747, email [email protected] , or DM @MerPolTraffic on Twitter quoting reference 22000902647.