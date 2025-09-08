Shotgun found in Liverpool park. | Merseyside Police

Three schoolboys found a sawn-off shotgun with live bullets while playing at a park.

At around 8.20pm on Saturday (September 6) Merseyside Police received a report that the viable firearm was found inside a black Nike bag at Rice Lane recreational ground by three 14-year-old boys who were playing Manhunt.

The force said the double-barrelled shotgun had a live cartridge in each barrel. It has been made safe and is being forensically tested. Enquiries are currently being carried out.

Detective Inspector Chris Clark from the Firearms Investigation Team said: “This clearly demonstrates how dangerous this situation was and could have had fatal consequences.

“Thankfully the three boys knew the dangers this firearm posed and alerted police about it.

“We are now forensically testing it to see if it is linked to any incidents.

“We are committed to taking weapons off our streets and, rest assured, if you tell us about any suspected possession or offences we will investigate.

“Merseyside Police pro-actively investigates serious organised crime including the use of guns and the supply and distribution of drugs on Merseyside and is relentless in its pursuit of offenders.

“Information from the public is vital if we are to breakdown the organised crime groups who bring misery to our streets.”

The police said the firearm was viable. | Merseyside Police

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

You can also report information via the police website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always call 999.