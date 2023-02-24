Footage shows male pupils wearing skirts in protest at their classmates are lined up as male teacher inspect and measures the length of their skirts.

A local secondary school is facing scrutiny after reports of female pupils having their skirts inspected and measured by male teachers.

Despite being in place for several years, the uniform policy at Rainford High School, in St Helens, is under fire as enforcement measures have left pupils feeling “humiliated”.

However, students have decided to fight back, as a video uploaded to TikTok shows a “protest” against the inspections, with male students wearing skirts over their uniforms.

Image: TikTok/Evielouiseking_x

Students can also be seen gathering in corridors, holding signs in protest.

Over 1,000 people have signed an online petition against the enforcement of the uniform policy, with many parents and pupils claiming girls are being forced to line up and have the length of their skirts measured, sometimes by male teachers.

The headteacher however, has said he has seen “no evidence” that members of staff have acted unprofessionally and reiterated that the policy has been in place for several years.

In a statement to the Liverpool Echo, headteacher, Ian Young, said: “Rainford High has a clear uniform policy that despite having tried to work with our student community to adjust and compromise throughout this academic year, has unfortunately seen a refusal to comply by approximately 45% of the students. We have taken firm action to politely challenge our students around how they wear uniform.

“The issue of required skirt length as a school rule has been within the school policy for a number of years and all parents and students are directed to this upon joining our community.

“As a school, our focus is for our young people to exemplify and learn the importance of high standards and expectations so they can be ready to contribute to our community and the wider community as successfully as possible.

“The discourse with our young people has been positive and proactive and I am delighted they have spoken with passion on this topic and as a school we are listening however we have consistent standards and expectations which cannot be compromised. A school environment is exactly that, a place of learning and development, not the outside world or an adult work place.

Students gather in protest. Image: TikTok/Evielouiseking_x

“There are rules, standards and expectations that are in place to support young people to develop, learn and grow in a safe environment.

“These rules and systems may not be seen outside of school communities however are necessary within them to ensure a large school can operate safely and effectively. Behaviours, attitudes and problems are dealt with by Teachers. At Rainford we employ teachers of all genders who are highly effective and professional and able to offer support, help, care and guidance to our students.

“Concerns raised by parents around how we have dealt with challenging students regarding this issue will be investigated fully. At this point I have no evidence that any member of the school staff has done anything other than behave in a professional manner.