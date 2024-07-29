'Melodic' Scouse accent one of top ten most desirable accents in British Isles - full list

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:31 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 11:32 BST
A new study examined 50 accents from across the British Isles and ranked them from most desirable to least desirable.

Scouse has be named as one of the top ten most desirable accents in the British Isles in a new study. The Liverpudlian lilt was described as having 'a unique charm' and 'a warmth that mirrors the friendliness of the city's people'.

The research, conducted by Preply, an accent classes provider, examined 50 accents from across the British Isles using data from six distinct studies and ranked them based on attractiveness, comprehensibility, and likability.

The top three most desirable accents in the British Isles based on their 'enticing' features are: Southern Irish, Queen's English / Received Pronunciation and the Edinburgh accent. Scouse ranked ninth, above Cardiff, but below Essex.

"The Scouse accent stands out uniquely," the study concluded. "Our findings underline the distinct characteristics of this accent, such as the prominent rhythmic pattern, rolled vowels, and the resulting melodic resonance that adds to its appeal."

As we all know, the Scouse accent varies hugely in Liverpool, from scally Scouse to posh Scouse, but the research revealed it was the softer accent made world famous by the likes of Paul McCartney and the Beatles that people found most appealing. The study used example sentences such as "I'm goin' the Asda, want anythin'?".

Scouse was ranked the ninth most desirable accent in the British Isles.
Scouse was ranked the ninth most desirable accent in the British Isles. | william87 - stock.adobe.com

Generally, an accent's desirability was found to hinge on its auditory appeal, ease of understanding, and unique cultural charm or sense of prestige. The top three least appealing accents, according to the study findings, include: Manx (Isle of Man), East Anglian and Surrey.

Complete ranking of most to least desirable regional accents in the British Isles:

  1. Southern Irish
  2. Queen's English / Received Pronunciation
  3. Edinburgh
  4. Geordie
  5. Mancunian
  6. Yorkshire
  7. Cockney
  8. Essex
  9. Scouse
  10. Cardiff
  11. Northern Irish
  12. Glaswegian
  13. Lancashire
  14. Sheffield
  15. Estuary English
  16. Norfolk
  17. Kentish
  18. Highlands
  19. Somerset
  20. Durham
  21. Brummie
  22. Wolverhampton
  23. Bristolian
  24. West Country
  25. Cornish
  26. Salford
  27. Leicester
  28. Hampshire
  29. Devon
  30. Coventry
  31. Nottingham
  32. Bolton
  33. Preston
  34. Crawley
  35. Norwich
  36. Sunderland
  37. Bradford
  38. Middlesbrough
  39. Northumberland
  40. Stoke-on-Trent
  41. Hebridean
  42. Multicultural London English (MLE)
  43. Gloucestershire
  44. Cheshire
  45. Hull City
  46. West and South-West Irish
  47. Cumbrian
  48. Surrey
  49. East Anglian
  50. Manx

Sylvia Johnson, Head of Learning Methodology of Preply, said: “Our personal histories can significantly influence our perception of different accents. Our experiences, the people we've interacted with, and the places we've spent our time can all shape our feelings towards certain accents. If we grow up hearing and speaking a particular accent, we will likely be fond of it. On the other hand, if we've had negative experiences associated with a specific accent, we might find it less desirable.

“Therefore, the desirability of accents across the British Isles isn't just about societal influence or cultural associations. It's also deeply personal, intertwined with our histories and experiences.”

Preply's ranking of British Isles accents draws upon detailed research conducted across six diverse sources: WordTips Research, YouGov Accents Study, Language Attitudes to Speech Study, studies by Match.com and Big Travel 7, and research by Landívar Landa.

