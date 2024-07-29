Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A new study examined 50 accents from across the British Isles and ranked them from most desirable to least desirable.

Scouse has be named as one of the top ten most desirable accents in the British Isles in a new study. The Liverpudlian lilt was described as having 'a unique charm' and 'a warmth that mirrors the friendliness of the city's people'.

The research, conducted by Preply, an accent classes provider, examined 50 accents from across the British Isles using data from six distinct studies and ranked them based on attractiveness, comprehensibility, and likability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top three most desirable accents in the British Isles based on their 'enticing' features are: Southern Irish, Queen's English / Received Pronunciation and the Edinburgh accent. Scouse ranked ninth, above Cardiff, but below Essex.

"The Scouse accent stands out uniquely," the study concluded. "Our findings underline the distinct characteristics of this accent, such as the prominent rhythmic pattern, rolled vowels, and the resulting melodic resonance that adds to its appeal."

As we all know, the Scouse accent varies hugely in Liverpool, from scally Scouse to posh Scouse, but the research revealed it was the softer accent made world famous by the likes of Paul McCartney and the Beatles that people found most appealing. The study used example sentences such as "I'm goin' the Asda, want anythin'?".

Scouse was ranked the ninth most desirable accent in the British Isles. | william87 - stock.adobe.com

Generally, an accent's desirability was found to hinge on its auditory appeal, ease of understanding, and unique cultural charm or sense of prestige. The top three least appealing accents, according to the study findings, include: Manx (Isle of Man), East Anglian and Surrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complete ranking of most to least desirable regional accents in the British Isles:

Southern Irish Queen's English / Received Pronunciation Edinburgh Geordie Mancunian Yorkshire Cockney Essex Scouse Cardiff Northern Irish Glaswegian Lancashire Sheffield Estuary English Norfolk Kentish Highlands Somerset Durham Brummie Wolverhampton Bristolian West Country Cornish Salford Leicester Hampshire Devon Coventry Nottingham Bolton Preston Crawley Norwich Sunderland Bradford Middlesbrough Northumberland Stoke-on-Trent Hebridean Multicultural London English (MLE) Gloucestershire Cheshire Hull City West and South-West Irish Cumbrian Surrey East Anglian Manx

Sylvia Johnson, Head of Learning Methodology of Preply, said: “Our personal histories can significantly influence our perception of different accents. Our experiences, the people we've interacted with, and the places we've spent our time can all shape our feelings towards certain accents. If we grow up hearing and speaking a particular accent, we will likely be fond of it. On the other hand, if we've had negative experiences associated with a specific accent, we might find it less desirable.

“Therefore, the desirability of accents across the British Isles isn't just about societal influence or cultural associations. It's also deeply personal, intertwined with our histories and experiences.”