'Melodic' Scouse accent one of top ten most desirable accents in British Isles - full list
Scouse has be named as one of the top ten most desirable accents in the British Isles in a new study. The Liverpudlian lilt was described as having 'a unique charm' and 'a warmth that mirrors the friendliness of the city's people'.
The research, conducted by Preply, an accent classes provider, examined 50 accents from across the British Isles using data from six distinct studies and ranked them based on attractiveness, comprehensibility, and likability.
The top three most desirable accents in the British Isles based on their 'enticing' features are: Southern Irish, Queen's English / Received Pronunciation and the Edinburgh accent. Scouse ranked ninth, above Cardiff, but below Essex.
"The Scouse accent stands out uniquely," the study concluded. "Our findings underline the distinct characteristics of this accent, such as the prominent rhythmic pattern, rolled vowels, and the resulting melodic resonance that adds to its appeal."
As we all know, the Scouse accent varies hugely in Liverpool, from scally Scouse to posh Scouse, but the research revealed it was the softer accent made world famous by the likes of Paul McCartney and the Beatles that people found most appealing. The study used example sentences such as "I'm goin' the Asda, want anythin'?".
Generally, an accent's desirability was found to hinge on its auditory appeal, ease of understanding, and unique cultural charm or sense of prestige. The top three least appealing accents, according to the study findings, include: Manx (Isle of Man), East Anglian and Surrey.
Complete ranking of most to least desirable regional accents in the British Isles:
- Southern Irish
- Queen's English / Received Pronunciation
- Edinburgh
- Geordie
- Mancunian
- Yorkshire
- Cockney
- Essex
- Scouse
- Cardiff
- Northern Irish
- Glaswegian
- Lancashire
- Sheffield
- Estuary English
- Norfolk
- Kentish
- Highlands
- Somerset
- Durham
- Brummie
- Wolverhampton
- Bristolian
- West Country
- Cornish
- Salford
- Leicester
- Hampshire
- Devon
- Coventry
- Nottingham
- Bolton
- Preston
- Crawley
- Norwich
- Sunderland
- Bradford
- Middlesbrough
- Northumberland
- Stoke-on-Trent
- Hebridean
- Multicultural London English (MLE)
- Gloucestershire
- Cheshire
- Hull City
- West and South-West Irish
- Cumbrian
- Surrey
- East Anglian
- Manx
Sylvia Johnson, Head of Learning Methodology of Preply, said: “Our personal histories can significantly influence our perception of different accents. Our experiences, the people we've interacted with, and the places we've spent our time can all shape our feelings towards certain accents. If we grow up hearing and speaking a particular accent, we will likely be fond of it. On the other hand, if we've had negative experiences associated with a specific accent, we might find it less desirable.
“Therefore, the desirability of accents across the British Isles isn't just about societal influence or cultural associations. It's also deeply personal, intertwined with our histories and experiences.”
Preply's ranking of British Isles accents draws upon detailed research conducted across six diverse sources: WordTips Research, YouGov Accents Study, Language Attitudes to Speech Study, studies by Match.com and Big Travel 7, and research by Landívar Landa.
