Ambitious retailers Abdullah Mohammed and Sam Nahshall have opened their second Nisa Express store in Liverpool, just months after the successful launch of the region’s first store under the fascia.

Located near the iconic Mathew Street – a major tourist hotspot renowned for its Beatles heritage – the new site is positioned to attract high footfall from both tourists and the local nightlife economy.

The store offers an extensive range of food-to-go options, world foods, and Co-op own brand products, setting it apart from nearby competition.

“There’s nothing quite like this store in the area,”said Abdullah. “We’ve created something unique, combining convenience with carefully selected ranges to serve tourists, city workers and local residents. The addition of the Co-op range gives us a real point of difference – it’s trusted, great quality, and something customers recognise and love.”

Abdullah and Sam open Nisa Express.

Abdullah and his business partner Sam Nahshall bring 15 years of retail experience to the venture. Their first Nisa Express store, located near Liverpool’s passport office, Radisson Hotel and D’Acompo restaurant, has been a strong success.

It features world food ranges including Turkish baklava, halal products, and American confectionery, as well as a thriving food-to-go section.

Weekly sales have already exceeded expectations, encouraging the pair to invest in a second site and plan for a third near Liverpool John Moores University.

The new store on Mathew Street includes Lavazza coffee, Rollover hotdogs, and a two-metre souvenir gift section to appeal to the area’s tourist market. Open 24 hours, the store aims to serve both day and night-time customers.

Sam added:“We’re thrilled with the success of our Old Hall Street store and incredibly excited to bring our concept to Mathew Street. This expansion marks another step forward in our journey, and we’re proud to be working in partnership with Co-op Wholesale as the home of Nisa. Together, we look forward to delivering more of what our customers love to new locations across Liverpool and beyond.”

Taranjit Singh Dhillon, Head of Retail at Co-op Wholesale, commented: “We’re thrilled to see Abdullah and Sam grow with the Nisa Express format. Their stores are brilliant examples of how local entrepreneurs can use our support and the strength of the Nisa and Co-op brands to create tailored offers for their communities. Their focus on quality, service and innovation is what makes their stores stand out.”

Abdullah and Sam continue to support the local community through charitable initiatives and by employing local residents. They are also looking to work closely with Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity to give back even more to the communities they serve.