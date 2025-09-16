A beer bike could be coming to Birkenhead soon but the company behind it won’t tell the LDRS why.

Manchester Beer Bike Limited argues the publicly-available application is a private matter

The beer company, set up in January this year, has made an application to Wirral Council to use a lock up garage in the town of Birkenhead. Located near St Catherine’s Hospital, the firm is seeking a premises licence for Garage Number 5 on Heathbank Road in Birkenhead.

Manchester Beer Bike want to set up a base on Heathbank Road in Birkenhead | Google/LDRS

The firm wants to be able to sell alcohol off the premises from 8am to 9pm. According to a Wirral Council report, “they have stated that customers will not be permitted access to the licensed area (e.g. the garage) and that the premises will only be used to store alcohol, which will be appropriated to any sale of alcohol following the confirmation of a contractual order.”

However the company is facing opposition from a number of people in the area ahead of a public meeting on September 19. Thirteen neighbours have written to the council and a petition has been signed by 33 people.

The council said the comments “relate to concerns regarding potential anti-social behaviour and public nuisance being caused should the application be granted.” No representations have been received by responsible authorities including the police.

The LDRS approached Manchester Beer Bike Limited to ask about the plans and why it wants to set up in Birkenhead. The LDRS was told the application was a private matter and there was no need for the press to be involved.

The public are able to attend licensing sub-committee meetings as observers, including the press. Exclusions only apply in rare cases and justification has to be given for excluding any press and public.

Manchester Beer Bike currently operates at a number of locations across the UK and abroad. People can pay £400 in Liverpool for a 60 minute ride around the Baltic Triangle and Hanover Street bringing up to 14 guests and your own drink.

The firm’s website said it also operates in Bristol, Newcastle, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Prague, and Bratislava.

Councillors on September 19 will consider the application and come to a decision after taking into account comments made by Manchester Beer Bike as well as those opposing the application.