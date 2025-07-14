See why two unique Merseyside sheds have made the shortlist for the UK's Shed of the Year competition.

Two quirky Merseyside creations are vying for the Shed of the Year title after making the annual shortlist.

The 2025 staging of the Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition attracted 84 wildly inventive entries, and after an exciting round of judging, 22 spectacular sheds have made it through to compete for the coveted title.

This year’s shortlist has something for every garden dweller to love, from bold colour explosions to calm family hideaways and vibrant entertainment venues, with two Wirral sheds in with a chance of winning.

In Thornton Hough Village, Ruth Duffey turned her summerhouse into a beautiful seaside oasis, named Cast Away, displaying her beachcombing finds. Filled with seaglass, pottery, sherds, old bottle stoppers, sea-worn marbles, pieces of old clay pipes and many other curiosities, the summerhouse is a place for Ruth to admire her finds or use them for crafting.

Ruth Duffey's 'Cast Away' in Thornton Hough. | Ruth Duffey/www.readersheds.co.uk

At, night Cast Away transforms into a cosy candlelit retreat, a beacon like lighthouse, a space to enjoy a drink with family and friends.

Also on the Wirral, Anne Davies’ shed was born in Litherland in 1938, surviving bombing raids before moving to Far Meadow Lane in 1955. Anne has fond memories of playing on a swing while hearing her dad pottering away inside and she took over nurturing it when he sadly passed away in 2001.

Anne Davies' Far Meadow Cabin on the Wirral. | Anne Davies/www.readersheds.co.uk

It gradually morphed into her ‘She Shed’ with various adornments being introduced turning it into a Party Palace with Christmas, Halloween and Sunday morning get togethers being held in there. Anne’s dad’s old bench, his tools and ammunition belt are still inside and it’s a true little treasure.

Public voting for this year’s competition is open now and will run until July 31, 2025. To find out more about each finalist, and cast a vote, click here.