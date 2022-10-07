An injured toddler was found outside a block of flats in Bootle.

A further investigation will be launched into the circumstances that led to a toddler being found injured outside a block of flats in Bootle.

Earlier this week, Merseyside Police were called to attend reports that a two-year-old child had been found injured outside the Whimbrel House flats on St James Drive. The child was rushed to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Sefton Council has now confirmed it is liaising with the building owners regarding the shocking incident. A local authority spokesperson said: “Our housing standards team is contacting the building’s owners to investigate the circumstances of this incident.”

A large police presence was seen outside the building in the aftermath of the discovery of the child, with a cordon set up in place around the entrance to the flats. A number of police vehicles and a mobile police station were at the scene.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson confirmed “an investigation is now underway into the incident”. Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC quoting reference number 372 of 5 October.

Officers were called at around 12.40pm on Wednesday to reports that the child had fallen. It is understood that a man found the two-year-old outside the flats and they had suffered a head injury, according to paramedics.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said in a statement: “Two resources were sent, including an emergency ambulance. We took the child to hospital with a head injury.”

Horrified locals watched on as the police cordon was put in place on Wednesday afternoon blocking off the entrance to the block of flats at Capricorn Way in Bootle. People were able to come and go and access the nearby park from the flats, but the entrance remained cordoned off.