In the Sefton local elections, Labour gained a seat from the Conservative’s deputy group leader Denise Dutton.
Ms Dutton lost her seat in the Harington ward in Formby on told the BBC she was “very disappointing indeed”.
Labour won all the wards in Bootle and Sefton Central and now have 48 of the 66 seats available in Sefton.
The Liberal Democrats have eight and Conservatives have seven.
Local Election - detailed results for Sefton wards
- Ainsdale - Tony Brough - Conservative
- Birkdale - Iain Malcolm Brodie Browne - Lib Dem
- Blundellsands - Natasha Olivia Carlin - Labour
- Cambridge - Mike Morris - Conservative
- Church - Daren Veidman - Labour
- Derby - Brenda O’Brien - Labour
- Dukes - Ron Watson - Conservative
- Ford - Elizabeth Claire Dowd - Labour
- Harington - Carol Richards - Labour (gain from Conservatives)
- Kew - Laura Louise Lunn-Bates - Labour
- Linacre - Gordon Friel - Labour
- Litherland - John Kelly - Labour
- Manor - James Stephen McGinnity - Labour
- Meols - Gareth Lloyd-Johnson - Lib Dem
- Molyneux - Danny Burns - Labour
- Netherton and Orrel - Ian Ralph Maher - Labour
- Norwood - Mhairi McLeod Johnstone Doyle - Labour
- Park - June Burns - Labour
- Ravenmeols - Nina Killen - Labour
- Sudell - Judy Hardman - Labour
- Victoria - Jan Grace - Labour