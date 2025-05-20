A treasured Liverpool park has been named among the most-loved in Britain.

Experts at idealo have analysed over 50 parks across the UK, using key metrics such as park ratings, monthly searches, and the number of Instagram and TikTok posts to reveal the nation’s most popular green spaces. Among the top five is one of Liverpool’s most treasured parks, which is set to host BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in the coming days.

Located in the heart of Aigburth, Sefton Park is arguably the city’s most famous green space, hosting huge gigs and festival such as Catfish & the Bottlemen’s comeback concert, In The Park and Africa Oye.

Sefton Park, Liverpool. | SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.com

Over 150 years old, the beautiful park offers 200 acres to explore and has everything from lakes and tennis courts to cafes and children's playgrounds. It also boasts the Grade II listed Palm House, a treasured fairy glen and a nearly 100-year-old bronze Peter Pan statue,

Placing fourth in the national rankings, Sefton Park was the top park in the North West with the top three dominated by London green spaces.