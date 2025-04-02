Sephora Liverpool opening date confirmed - here's when the highly-awaited beauty store will open
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new store at Liverpool ONE will boast an expansive 6,727 square footage of total floor space and stock exclusive beauty brands, including the likes of Makeup by Mario, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga and TikTok’s latest viral brand Topicals.
Customers will also be able to purchase cult-favourite products from Glossier, Rare Beauty, Tatcha, Kayali, and Glow Recipe, as well as Sephora’s own-brand collection.
The new store will officially open on May 22, and will be the 8th store in Sephora UK’s growing physical retail portfolio which includes locations in Manchester and Newcastle. It follows the announcement of Uniqlo’s official launch date.
Discussing the decision to launch in Liverpool, Sephora UK’s MD Sarah Boyd said: “We have had immense demand from our fans in Liverpool to open a store in their city, and we are excited to open one in a city that embodies a remarkable energy and boasts a rich and vibrant history that resonates with our brand values.
“Liverpool has been a key location in our brand expansion plans, and we were prepared to wait for the right opportunity, which this prominent Liverpool ONE unit provides. As we prepare to welcome both new and existing customers, we are looking forward to creating a truly memorable and enchanting shopping experience at Liverpool ONE in an exciting store format that reflects the spirit of the city.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.