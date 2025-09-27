'Setting new standards' - Liverpool car dealer unveils £400,000 showroom renovation
Opening in 2008, Solo Car Sales was created by director c and his dad Stephen McConville. It has grown substantially every year, selling more than 13,000 vehicles in total.
James McConville said: "Since 2008, we’ve expanded from one unit to four, whilst also adding a local storage yard to facilitate our continuous growth. For me, Solo Car Sales is so different because of the service we offer.
"Our aim is always to set a new standard for how buying a car should feel and we act accordingly; putting people before profit, transparency before tactics, and long-term trust before short-term gains."
He added: "For years, my Dad and I felt that the showroom wasn’t reflecting who we are and how we operate. Our valued staff and customers alike deserved better facilities and that’s what we’ve created after hours and hours of hard work.
"We had four offices and quite basic facilities but now, our showroom truly reflects what Solo Car Sales is with seven offices, a staff room, fantastic customer facilities, EV chargers and professional hand over bays."