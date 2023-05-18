Seven arrested after violent disorder outside Knowsley Suites Hotel

Seven people have been arrested today (May 18) as part of an investigation after a peaceful protest turned violent in February.

At around 6.30pm on Friday February 10, violence erupted near the Suites Hotel in Knowsley and missiles including lit fireworks were thrown at officers. A police officer and two members of the public received slight injuries during the incident, and more than £83,000 worth of damage was caused to police vehicles

Merseyside Police today executed six warrants as part an ongoing operation to bring those involved to justice and prevent further incidents of disorder and crime.

Seven males aged between 13 and 25 years old, from Kirkby and Croxteth, have been arrested and taken to police stations on Merseyside where they will be questioned. These arrests are in addition to the 15 arrested on February 10.

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “Since the disorder and crimes committed against people in our community in February our officers have analysed 157 pieces of body worn video footage, 75 social media clips and four hours of drone footage to prevent any further crime and bring those responsible to justice.

“We will always respect the right to protest when these are peaceful but such violence that caused damage to police vehicles totalling more than £83,000 is disgraceful especially when they could have been used to prevent crime and save lives.”