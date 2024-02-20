Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 200 Merseyside museum workers have started eight weeks of strike action after bosses at National Museums Liverpool (NML) refused to pay them a cost-of-living crisis payment.

The industrial action began at the weekend and will see the Museum of Liverpool, World Museum, International Slavery Museum, Maritime Museum, Sudley House, Lady Lever Art Gallery and the Walker Art Gallery close until 14 April.

An offer on Friday (16 February) morning by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union to receive the £1,500 cost-of-living payment in two instalments was turned down by museum staff, ending hopes the dispute could have been resolved before strike action started.

Leila Gwynne works at NML and is taking part in the industrial action; she told LiverpoolWorld: "Ultimately, decisions have been made to spend money elsewhere. We would argue that they’ve had several months to come up with a solution and to reconsider, and they simply haven’t. A colleague said, we’ve got priceless artefacts inside, but it’s all staff that are the truly priceless things in the museums."

Director of National Museums Liverpool Laura Pye has released a statement in response to the strike action. In it, she said: “National Museums Liverpool is a not-for-profit organisation which has been impacted in the same ways as many other arts organisations over the last four years.”

“We've never planned a one off non-consolidated payment, and all the funding we had available was put into consolidated rises, prioritising our lowest paid colleagues. Ultimately, making a one-off payment of £1,500 on top of what we've implemented and committed, is simply unaffordable to us as an organisation, and would threaten the long-term sustainability of your museums and galleries.”

Last year, more than 130,000 PCS union members - including those working at NML - took strike action over pay, which resulted in a rise of at least 4.5% and the promise of a one-off £1,500 cost-of-living crisis payment. The NML is the only one of more than 200 employers not to have yet honoured the £1,500 payment.

On the first day of the strike on Saturday (17 February), around 70 striking members were on the picket line, with many dressed in historic costumes to represent museum exhibits, including Greek gods, suffragettes and even a dinosaur. the PCS said. The museum workers have created a schedule of themed picket lines for the next few weeks, that will include activities for the public. All will be at the Museum of Liverpool at the Pier Head from 8-11am.

Themed picket lines

Tuesday 20 February – Return of the dogs , bring along your four-legged best friend.

, bring along your four-legged best friend. Wednesday 21 February – Super Scouse Disco – Festival vibes in sequins, even if it rains.

– Festival vibes in sequins, even if it rains. Thursday 22 February – Party on the Pierhead , bring along lawn games, skipping ropes etc. Children welcome.

, bring along lawn games, skipping ropes etc. Children welcome. Friday 23 February – Art for All , artists will be on the picket line to help you get sketchy and creative.

, artists will be on the picket line to help you get sketchy and creative. Saturday 24 February -Make some noise – a rally with speakers and music.