A seven-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman are in hospital after a ‘horrific’ dog attack.

The incident is reported to have happened on Dulas Green at just before 6.00pm on Thursday (May 29).

A seven-year-old girl was bitten by the dog as she played outside, suffering bite injuries to her arm and leg. A 22-year-old woman suffered puncture wounds to the leg, arm and hand following she tried to remove the dog from the child. Both have been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries where they remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Merseyside Police said neighbours managed to contain the dog, believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and it has been seized. Officers who attended the incident searched a nearby property where several cannabis plants were also located and seized.

A 54-year-old man, from Southdene, Kirkby was arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, and production of a Class B drug (cannabis). A 23-year-old man, also from Southdene, Kirkby was arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Dulas Green, Kirkby. | Google Earth

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing. Inspector Louie Lyons said: "This was a horrific attack which has left a young child requiring emergency surgery for a number of serious injuries.

“I want to reassure people that she is receiving the best possible care and treatment for her injuries.

“We have seized the dog and extensive efforts are underway to establish exactly what happened. I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who may have information, to come forward as soon as possible.

"This case highlights in stark terms the potential dangers of dogs, and I would appeal to anyone with information about dangerous dogs in their area to contact us so that we can take proactive action."

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via our website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101 quoting incident reference 25000442296.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously In an emergency always call 999.