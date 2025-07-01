A popular dessert shop offering milkshakes, waffles, cookie dough, pancakes and more has closed its doors after a “tough decision”.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ran by Paul Whitfield and his daughter Scarlet, the Shake Factory first launched in Prescot in 2016 and opened its second site in Southport back in 2021. The Prescot branch closed in 2024.

Based in Southport for four years, the Hoghton Street dessert shop closed its doors for the final time on Saturday (June 29), with customers noting they are “gutted”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shake Factory, Southport. | Google Street View

In a statement on social media, Scarlett said: “We are now officially closed, I would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported the Shake Factory throughout the 7 years myself and my dad have had the shop.

“The Shake Factory has been in my life since I was 15 years old, it was my first job, and my first business. The closure of the Shake Factory has been a tough decision but I can’t wait to see what the future holds in this next chapter in my life.”

The business is now up for sale.