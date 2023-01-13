A number of sharks have been caught by anglers amid a huge surge in fish populations.

Multiple species of sharks have been caught in the River Mersey estuary, a new survey has found.

The first survey of its kind in twenty years showed a huge increase in fish populations, and suggests the Mersey is recovering from industrial pollution and sewage.

Smooth-hound, bull huss sharks and starry smooth-hound sharks were all found by anglers, between Howley Weir in Warrington and Perch Rock, Wirral.

The sharks were among 37 fish species recorded by the Mersey Rivers Trust, more than doubling since the last survey in 2002 - when only 15 species were recorded in the estuary.

The increase in numbers shows wildlife is recovering despite the River Mersey being dubbed biologically dead fourty years ago.

Mike Duddy, senior project manager at Mersey Rivers Trust, told the BBC: “The river was full of industrial pollution and sewage, it was possibly the most polluted river in Europe at the time. That continued until about 1985 and since then there’s been billions of pounds spent on wastewater treatment works in the region.

“That’s prompted this remarkable recovery. Everyone says that our wildlife is in decline, that’s actually the opposite in the Mersey where wildlife is on this rapid improvement curve.”