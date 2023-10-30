Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Merseyside Police has issued a stark warning to local residents ahead Mischief Night, Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Although the Halloween period is a fun time of year for many, for the people of Merseyside, the lead up can be filled with dread, as Mischief Night sees ‘mindless’ vandlism.

Taking place on October 30, Mischief Night began as harmless pranks and tricks, but has become troublesome over the years, with cars and house windows being smashed with bricks, eggs being thrown, fireworks being let off in the street and aimed at people, plus other acts of vandalism.

Merseyside Police say extra high-visibility police officers will be patrolling neighbourhoods between October 30 and November 5 and Dispersal Zones will be put in place in Sefton, Wirral, Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens ‘if for any reason there are reports of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage’ throughout the Halloween and Bonfire Night period.

The force is also urging shopkeepers not to sell any items such as eggs, flour and cans of shaving foam as well as ensuring fireworks are not sold to under-18s. Damage caused from throwing eggs and flour, or any objects at windows, doors, cars and people is a criminal offence.

Merseyside Police warning

Commander for the policing operation, Chief Inspector Duncan Swan said: “As you will know Halloween and Bonfire Night are always a busy period for all the emergency services because of small of number of young people who tend to act in an anti-social and irresponsibly manner.

“Mindless acts such as throwing or attempting to light fireworks in public, and throwing objects at houses, cars and shops can have devastating or even fatal consequences. We will have extra high-visibility police officers patrolling neighbourhoods during this time, and if necessary dispersal orders will be put in place to protect people from any harm.

“Residents can also take some simple steps to prevent incidents such as bringing your wheelie bin in to prevent them being set them alight, which can have devastating or fatal consequences. However it is not all doom and gloom, as for the past two years we have seen a reduction in the number of incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage across Merseyside.”

Chief Inspector Swan continued: “I would appeal to young people to please think about your actions and the consequences of any reckless behaviour might have on others, particularly elderly people, and just imagine if it was your nan or grandad that was feeling frightened? No one should have to suffer or be a victim of anti-social behaviour.

“We do want young people to enjoy themselves, but in a responsible way and urge you to attend organised events and bonfire displays and activities taking place in your area so that everyone has a safe and enjoyable time without any incidents occurring.

“We would urge parents and guardians to know where your child is, what they are up to and friends they are with. This is to ensure they are not causing unnecessary distress to residents in the area, but also for your child’s own safety and welfare.”

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service advice

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) is also asking local residents to take simple actions to help reduce the amount of deliberate fires involving wheelie bins, bonfires and rubbish, known as ‘secondary’ fires, which can spread quickly and put lives and nearby properties at risk.

MFRS Group Manager for Community Safety Franny Hill said: “Wheelie bins can be an easy target so we’re asking you to bring your bins in as soon as you can after collection day. Be a good neighbour and take in your neighbours’ bins too if you can.