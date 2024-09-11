New Mersey Shopping Park in is on the hunt for its first ever CFO – and it’s not Chief Finance Officer but a Chief Fun Officer!

The lucky young recruit who bags the dream job will have the opportunity to try out the wealth of retailers and experiences at the shopping park for free, while indulging in tasty treats and bagging plenty of goodies, all in exchange for their review.

Picture this: a day spent experiencing the shopping park’s exciting leisure venues, including securing a strike at Hollywood Bowl, challenging stealth mode at Ninja Warrior, and critiquing the latest films at Cineworld, as well as sampling all the best chocolate Hotel Chocolat has to offer (with freebies to take home as well!) and testing out the menus at some of the centre’s restaurants.

The role will see New Mersey’s newest – and littlest – recruit visit the shopping park for a big day out, rating their experience on a fun scale to help make sure New Mersey is the ultimate destination for after school hang outs and fun filled weekends.

The ideal candidate for the job will be a fun-loving adventurer who is enthusiastic about trying new experiences and must be aged between six and twelve.

To apply for the job of a lifetime, youngsters should ask their parent or guardian to email [email protected] with their name, age and why they’d be the perfect candidate, by Friday 20th September.

Russell Hall, centre manager at New Mersey, said: “We’re passionate about bringing families and friends together to make unforgettable memories all under one roof and we’re always looking for ways we can make the visitor experience even better.

“We love seeing our visitors having fun together – whether that’s teaming up for a game at one our leisure venues, sharing a meal at one of our amazing restaurants, or treating a loved one to that special gift they’ve had their eye on!

“We're on a mission to crank up the fun dial, and who better to guide us than a true expert in all things fun? This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a child to become our new Chief Fun Officer will be the ultimate test to see how we measure up!”

For more information and to find out whether the CFO role is for you, please see full job description and find full terms and conditions, here.

Full job description:

Job title: New Mersey’s Chief Fun Officer (CFO)

Key requirements: Candidates must be aged 6-12 years old, have a passion for fun and be ready for an unforgettable day at New Mersey!

Job specifications: Far from your typical first job, this exclusive opportunity is a golden ticket to dive into a world of fun and adventure at New Mersey. From the thrill of bowling a strike at Hollywood Bowl to the adventure of a brand-new blockbuster at Cineworld, the CFO job is a role like no other, where indulging in delicious treats like chocolate from Hotel Chocolat is actually part of the job description! This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for any young adventurer eager to share their expert opinion on how to supercharge the fun-o-meter for all. It’s surely the most exciting role on the job market today, so get in touch if you’re ready for the ultimate day of fun and think you have what it takes to be our very own CFO!

To find out more about the retailers on offer at New Mersey, please visit: https://newmersey.co.uk/