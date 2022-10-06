The Prime Minister has received mass criticism throughout her first month in the role.

Over half a million people have a signed a petition for an early general election, after continuous concern about the new Prime Minister.

On Monday, the Government U-turned on plans to cut the 45% top rate of income tax for the country’s highest earners amid widespread criticism and a reported Tory revolt.

Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday October 5, 2022.

Despite Prime Minister, Liz Truss repeatedly claiming she was ‘committed’ to the policy, it was announced that it would no longer go ahead, just ten days after revealing the government’s mini-budget.

The U-turn raised concern about the credibility of both the Chancellor and Liz Truss, both of whom have faced mass criticism for the market fallout that took place after the mini-budget was announced - including the pound dropping to its lowest level ever against the dollar.

Greenpeace protesters interrupt Prime Minister Liz Truss as she delivers her keynote speech to the Conservative Party annual conference

‘Who voted for this?’

The Prime Minister’s speech on the final day of the Conservative Party Conference, on Wednesday, was interrupted by Greenpeace protestors holding a banner which read, “Who voted for this?” and shouting about the decision to overturn the fracking ban.

Although the pair of protestors were removed by security, they raised the point that the public should get the Government programme they voted for, not a U-turn on climate pledges.

What does Merseyside think?

In less than a month as Prime Minister, Liz Truss has increased government debt, increased the cost of mortgages, seen the pound hit an all time low and the Labour Party lead go up in the polls.

LiverpoolWorld asked its readers whether there should be an early general election, as over 550,000 people have signed a petition calling for one. Opinions were split:

Vic Popper said: “Definitely not! What is half a million compared with the total population?”

Chris Bennett said: “Of course there should be a early election nobody voted for her to run the country.”

Robert Woodruff said: “Yes, we are Scousers, we hate Tories.”

Joe Byrne said: “That’s far more than voted for Truss.”

Brian Hudson said: “The Conservative Party has a 80 seat majority it’s going to take more then 500,000 remoaners to unseat Liz.”

Readers also discussed their concerns about the Labour Party:

David Houltramsaid: “If you vote Tory you get the WEF’s agenda if you vote Labour you get strikes and debt. We need the smaller parties to come together for the good of the country - give Labour and Conservative the heave ho.”

Chris Bennett said: “Tories have always messed things up they’re only in it for the rich. Need a new party get rid of Tories and Labour.”