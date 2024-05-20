Singing group that helps people living with dementia launches in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A monthly singing group that encourages people living with dementia to revisit memories locked in history has launched in Walton, Liverpool.

The Salvation Army has launched the initiative, affectionately named ‘Singing by Heart’, which sees attendees sing classic songs and well-known hymns encouraging a powerful form of music therapy, allowing people to remember songs from their past by recognising familiar music, locked in their memories.

The sessions take place on the first Tuesday of each month at the church and charity’s community centre in Walton, located on Cavendish Drive, with the next session taking place on Tuesday, June 4. The ‘Singing by Heart’ sessions are drop-in, free of charge and start at 1:30 pm followed by refreshments, welcoming anyone living with dementia and their carers to reminisce in a safe space.

Daniel Elson who leads the sessions and is part of The Salvation Army’s Music and Creative Arts department said: “Singing by Heart is a brilliant way to promote living well with dementia and we hope that in every session we can bring a boost to someone’s day. The songs stimulate good memories but also bring a smile to everyone’s faces which is more important than ever when living with dementia. In recent years everyone has been forced at times into isolation and for people living with dementia it can make them even more vulnerable, so our arms and doors are open, welcoming all and providing company.

“Crucially the group supports people and understands situations that others may also be experiencing day to day. There is a wonderful mix of songs, good friendly conversation and we often break mid-time for other activities as people find the music has rekindled other skills.”

The ‘Singing by Heart’ sessions take place after a community lunch at The Salvation Army in Walton, which is affordably priced at £2 per person for a hot freshly-cooked meal, and the programme enables a relaxing social activity that offers a safe place for participants to enjoy themselves and revisit long lost memories. Carers also have an opportunity to socialise and develop a support network of other people in similar situations.