A popular online womenswear brand is coming to Liverpool this March, offering customers the chance to shop in person for one day only.

Sisters and Seekers is the latest online cult favourite to choose Liverpool ONE as the destination for a pop-up store, following in the footsteps of menswear brand, ARNE, which brought its custom-built ‘Grab Machine’ to Paradise Place earlier this month.

Founded by sisters, Alice and Maisie Jones in 2017, Sisters and Seekers offers a range of women's clothing, from tracksuits and loungewear, to coats, jackets and accessories.

Now, the online-only business from North-Wales is bringing its much anticipated one-day-only sample to Liverpool, on Saturday, March 9. Set to be located on South John Street, the pop-up is expected to draw large crowds from across the country to Liverpool ONE.

The news comes after the official launch of White Stuff's regional flagship store on Liverpool ONE’s Peter’s Lane, which opened its doors on March 4.