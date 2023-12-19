The new street food market will will be home to the iconic Hot Water Comedy Club as well as up to nine popular food vendors, including Desserts by Dre and Burgerism.

A brand-new 60,000 sq ft venue is set to open next year, with a huge food and drink market featuring top vendors.

Planning permission was granted last year, to turn a derelict warehouse on Blackstock Street into a buzzing new venue with a food court, comedy club, multiple bars and live sports.

Self-described as a 'venue like no other', Blackstock Market will be Liverpool's biggest multi purpose venue and will be home to the Hot Water Comedy Club as well as popular food and drink traders.

The brothers behind the Hot Water Comedy Club are expected to open the venue in January 2024, and so far, six eateries have been announced.

Blackstock Market, Liverpool/ Photo: Blackstock Market

Food vendors at Blackstock Market

Burgerism on Bold Street closed down earlier this year, but will relaunch at Blackstock Market, offering its legendary burgers.

on Bold Street closed down earlier this year, but will relaunch at Blackstock Market, offering its legendary burgers. KO Grill joins the line up with proper Pakistani scran.

the line up with proper Pakistani scran. Penny Lane's Desserts by Dre will offer delicious sweet treats, bringing the popular cake store to the city centre.

will offer delicious sweet treats, bringing the popular cake store to the city centre. Laros will provide its authentic Greek food, including mezze and gyros.

will provide its authentic Greek food, including mezze and gyros. Paulie's Pizzeria will launch at Blackstock Market with fresh pizza.

will launch at Blackstock Market with fresh pizza. Chinatown's North Garden has been serving Liverpool for thirty years and will offer authentic Chinese food.