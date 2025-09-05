LDRS

Sefton Council officials said it has significant concerns over the future of its finances after reporting a soaring spend on the high-needs budget, leading to a debt increase of more than £40m in the last year.

Sefton Council’s Audit and Governance Committee met today (September 3) to consider a range of topics including the local authority’s Treasury Management activities undertaken during 2024/25 and an update up to July.

According to the council’s Financial Management report, Sefton Council continues to face significant and rising costs resulting from the ‘exponential’ demand for adult social care, children’s social care and home to school transport.

The council report confirmed the actual level of borrowing at year end was ‘significantly higher than anticipated’ as it took out an additional £40m in ‘short term Local Authority loans’ as a result of ongoing pressures from the high needs budget deficit.

Sefton Council’s service finance manager, Paul Reilly presented the Treasury Management Outturn report, he said: “The main position that is of significant concern still relates to the borrowing activity that we’re having to undertake for our high needs deficit.

“Members will be aware there’s a significant high needs deficit with the council, as there are with quite a few other local authorities, and what had to happen is the council initially had to utilise its cash reserves to actually fund that deficit.

“The deficit is now up to such a stage that we’re having to borrow to effectively fund our day to day activities. That ultimately comes at a significant cost to the council.”

LDRS

Mr Reilly explained the impact of this on different aspects of the local authority’s financial position, including its capital financing requirement. He added: “In normal times, that should never, ever happen, because your capital finance requirement is based on your borrowing with your capital investment.

“But because of this oddity, we are going to breach our capital finance requirement.”

Last week, the LDRS reported on the enormous amount of debt accrued by local authorities around the Liverpool City Region (LCR). According to analysis of data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), there has been an increase in debt among five of the six local authority areas in LCR.

The data shows Liverpool council’s debt increased by £28.7m (3.33%), Knowsley’s increased by £11m (9.79%) and Halton’s increased by £25m (12.08%). Second highest in the LCR is Wirral Council, which reported a debt increase of £74.22m (25.5%). However, the highest debt increase in the LCR was posted by Sefton Council, which reported debts of £81m – a 66.63% increase from the previous year.

That statistic breaks down to a reported debt per person spend of £717.78, up from £430.76 from the previous year. This places Sefton Council as having the seventh-highest debt increase in the UK and the highest in any local authority north of England.

A recent council report added further clarity: “The High Needs Deficit is fundamentally impacting the Council’s treasury management activity and budget activity. Officers have sought clarification from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) on the application of Dedicated Schools Grant debt costs and have been advised that this must be charged to the General Fund.

“Funding diverted to servicing these additional costs will reduce the amount of funding available for core services.”