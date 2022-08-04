MP for West Derby receives threat from far-right extremist, out of hours GP services understaffed, new fund for jobseekers.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour MP for West Derby Ian Byrne has issued a statement thanking the Jewish community and Counter Terror units after receiving a possible threat to his life, family, and office staff.

It comes after a far-right extremist made threats saying David Amess would not be the last MP to die and was then photographed outside Mr Byrne’s office.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool MP Ian Byrne in Parliament. Image: Parliament TV

He was initially contacted in June about the threat, who had been posting vile threats to the Jewish community on extremist websites.

In a statement Mr Byrne said: “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to the organisations from the Jewish community who flagged this threat to me and to the counter-terrorism unit in parliament.

“Their support has been excellent throughout this worrying episode, as has that of Merseyside Police who have offered security guidance to help assuage our very real fears.”

The Labour backbencher added: “This is a sobering reminder of the dangers faced by all who work in the public eye for a society free from division and hate .”

Conservative MP Sir David Amess died in October after being stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Essex.

Read More How your MP voted as Boris Johnson wins no-confidence motion just days after being forced to quit as PM

👩‍⚕️ Out of hours, GP services across Merseyside are so understaffed some patients have been left waiting up to two days for a phone consultation, according to a report produced by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection carried out in May.