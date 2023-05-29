Expect to see a new manouvre from the Red Arrows.

The iconic Red Arrows will take to the skies over Merseyside again this September as The Southport Airshow returns with a jam-packed line up to impress aviation fans.

The world-famous RAF aerobatics display team will perform incredible stunts over the Sefton coast, including a new eight-jet formation. This is a step up from the 2022 display season, which had a seven-plane formation.

The impressive air show line-up is set to draw in the crowds, with the teeth-rattling RAF Typhoon and inspirational Battle of Britain Memorial Flight also making a much-welcomed return to Southport’s golden coastline.

Fans turned out in their thousands last year as an RAF Typhoon, a Supermarine Spitfire and South Korea’s Black Eagles flew over the beautiful town.

The vibe: The popular weekend air show is suitable for the whole family and there are also activities to explore on the ground, from flight simulators and static aircrafts to assault courses. And, kids go free.

When and where: The air show runs between 10:00-18:00 on September 9-10 2023. It will be held on Southport’s seafront.

Ticket prices - Tickets are £10.95 per day and free for under 16s. They can be purchased here.