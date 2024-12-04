Happy at Home 2024: Southport named in top 10 happiest places to live in the North West - full rankings
The annual Happy at Home survey asked 35,000 people how they feel about where they live based on 13 happiness factors. The results show the happiest residents lived in a rural location, near to woodlands or a National Park.
While no Merseyside locations made it into the national top 20 - with Woodbridge in Suffolk crowned the overall winner - one local town featured in the top ten for the North West, with another sneaking into the top twenty.
North West Happy at Home rankings 2024
- Kendal - 15 nationally.
- Chorley - 17 nationally.
- Altrincham - 29 nationally.
- Chester - 34 nationally.
- Macclesfield - 49 nationally.
- Southport - 51 nationally.
- Lancaster - 56 nationally.
- Preston - 96 nationally.
- Crewe - 104 nationally.
- Stockport - 105 nationally.
- Wirral - 109 nationally.
- Carlisle - 112 nationally.
- Northwich - 117 nationally.
- Bury - 134 nationally.
- Blackpool - 139 nationally.
- Warrington - 141 nationally.
- Wigan - 149 nationally.
- Manchester - 154 nationally.
- Burnley - 160 nationally.
- Liverpool - 174 nationally.
- Blackburn - 176 nationally.
- Salford - 177 nationally.
- Bolton - 197 nationally.
- Oldham - 201 nationally.
- Rochdale - 208 nationally.
Top 10 happiest places to live in Great Britain 2024
- Woodbridge, East of England.
- Richmond upon Thames, London.
- Hexham, North East.
- Monmouth, Wales.
- Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber.
- Skipton, Yorkshire and the Humber.
- Sevenoaks, South East.
- Leigh on Sea, East of England.
- Cirencester, South West.
- Wokingham, South East.
