A 51-year-old suspect is in custody after Merseyside Police launched a murder investigation.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a Southport flat on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to an address on Bath Street at around 8pm, where a 57-year-old man was discovered dead.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Monday morning they have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with the death. He has been taken into custody to be questioned.

A post mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death, and the body is yet to be formally identified.

Bath Street, Southport. Image: Google

Detective Inspector Matthew Kerr said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm that a man was found dead at a property on Bath Street.

“We are in the very early stages of the investigation as we seek to establish what has taken place and how he died.

“We urge anyone who may have seen or know something that might help with the investigation to please contact us.”

How to contact police