After two years of closure and mounting public disquiet, there is now genuine hope that people could be seen strolling down a reopened Southport Pier next summer.

Sefton Council leader, Marion Atkinson confirmed this week restoration works could start in six weeks time and could be finished in 12 months time.

Last month, the LDRS reported on the government’s proposed financial support for the restoration of Southport Pier. Chancellor Rachel Reeves made the announcement during the Spending Review as she detailed how £600bn worth of cash will be spent by the government over the coming years.

View of Southport Pier which has been closed since 2022 | LDRS

Ms Reeves said at the time: “We will establish a growth mission fund to expedite local projects that are important for growth projects, projects like Southport Pier, an iconic symbol of coastal heritage, which has stood empty since 2022, […] where investment would create jobs and new business opportunities.”

Southport Pier is the second longest in the UK and is a renowned historical asset. It was closed by Sefton Council in 2022 on the advice of structural engineers after a period of extreme weather.

The closure of the pier has had a significant impact on the town’s leisure and tourism offer, with many residents and local business owners keen to see the pier re-opened.

However, due to the financial costs of the refurbishment, any possible re-opening had been placed in limbo.

However, on the back on the Chancellor’s announcement, Sefton Council Leader, Marion Atkinson appeared on BBC Radio Merseyside’s ‘The Hot Seat’ on Wednesday afternoon (July 16) and gave a further update on Southport Pier.

Responding to the Chancellor’s announcement and the subsequent work done so far, Cllr Atkinson said: “We knew how important it was to people and our MP Patrick Hurley absolutely smashed it with this.

“We are delighted. We just need to wait and see the detail of it.

“We’re ready to go within six to eight weeks. I think it will probably take between 12 to 14 months for it to go from start to finish.

“We’ll be looking at ways in which, if we can, to get it done as quickly as we possibly can. But it does a lot of time because there’s a lot of work.

Cllr Atkinson added: “There’s a whole host of different scenarios that we’re working towards, but we’re absolutely wanting to get on with it.”