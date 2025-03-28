Special pop-up shop offering the 'ideal Mother's Day gift' opens in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Mar 2025
Discover unique jewellery options at Aureli's pop-up in Liverpool.

A permanent jewellery brand is hosting an exclusive pop-up in Liverpool this weekend - just in time for Mother’s Day.

Taking place over three days from Friday (March 28) to Sunday (March 30), Aureli’s pop-up shop will be located on the ground floor of the Metquarter and will have a selection of jewellery available from bracelets and necklaces to anklets and rings.

Visitors will have the option to choose between over 50 chain options and more than 200 charms to create their own unique custom jewellery chains. Alongside the permanent jewellery offering, the brand will also showcase a curated collection of non-permanent, tarnish-free earrings and rings as well as clasped jewellery.

Permanent jewellery at Aureli.Permanent jewellery at Aureli.
Permanent jewellery at Aureli. | Aureli

Georgina Dunn, Owner at Aureli said:We’re so excited to be heading to Metquarter this weekend for our first Liverpool pop-up.

“A piece of permanent jewellery is the ideal matching gift with a loved one or friend so Mother’s Day weekend felt like the perfect time to host the pop up. We can’t wait to welcome customers to the centre and introduce them to the brand.”

The pop-up will run from 10.00am to 6.00pm on Friday and Saturday and 11.00am to 5.00pm on Sunday.

