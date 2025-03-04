An impressive mural of One Direction star Harry Styles has been unveiled in the tiny Cheshire village where he grew up.

The former boyband member and successful solo artist was raised in Holmes Chapel, which has a population of around 6,700 people. Now, a fitting tribute to the star is being displayed at his hometown’s train station - the place he bought a train ticket to go to the X Factor auditions back in 2010.

The fantastic mural was created by local artists Eamonn Murphy and Victoria Holland and shows the ‘Sign of the Times’ singer wearing a Gucci tweed yellow and green jacket, brown trousers and a purple feather boa.

Holmes Chapel Station mural. | The Holmes Chapel Partnership

Craig Harrop, the regional director for Northern Railway, said the artwork will prove popular with the 31-year-old singer's fans. He said: “Artwork that pays tribute to a local area or in this case, a very famous former resident is always a welcome addition to a station.

“The new artwork adds to the station’s personality and charm and will no doubt prove very popular with Harry Styles fans visiting the village."

Tony Wright and Graham Blake unveil the artwork. An incredible mural of global megastar Harry Styles has been unveiled in the tiny village where he grew up. | The Holmes Chapel Partnership / SWNS

More than 5,000 fans have descended on the quaint village in the past year to see where the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer grew up. A 'Harry's Home Tour' was even created by The Holmes Chapel Partnership last year, where supporters can visit the bakery where he used to work and and where he had his first kiss.

Peter Whiers, chair of the partnership, said: "We are delighted to unveil this artwork which is a wonderful addition to our village. Eamonn and Victoria are both incredibly talented local artists and we are thrilled with how they have brought our vision for this mural to life.

"This new installation not only honours Harry Styles and the impact his global success has had on our community but also enhances the station and creates a colourful new welcome to our village."

Graham Blake, 62, works at Holmes Chapel Railway Station and previously told how he remembered selling Harry a young person railcard for when he travelled down to The X Factor. He also remembers his mum Anne Twist, buying a ticket to go to London, after the singer was pictured seen leaving a nightclub with presenter Caroline Flack.

Harry Styles. | Getty Images

Graham said: “I first met him when he was around ten-years-old but I met him properly when he was about 16 and traveling down to London. He used to go down on a Tuesday and come back on a Thursday so I sold him a young person railcard to save money.

“I even joked to him ‘when you’re famous, give me it back and I’ll sell it on eBay but he’s never given it me back.... He was always very cheeky but very polite and would always ask you how you was and would make conversation with you. He really deserves his success.”