The spectacular 10-metre globe uses detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface and the dock’s water as a natural mirror to create a stunning visual effect. It will be illuminated 24 hours a day until 18 May and is best viewed from the inner quay at the docks.

Artist Luke Jerram said: “It’s great to be able to present my artwork at Royal Albert Dock. As a child growing up in the countryside, the first ever art exhibition I saw was as a child, aged 14 at Tate Liverpool. It was an exhibition by Giacometti and it was a light bulb moment that inspired me to want to experience more art and become an artist. So to be able to present my artwork in this special location means a great deal to me.”