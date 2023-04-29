Register
Spectacular 10-metre Floating Earth comes to Royal Albert Dock - when and where to view art installation

The piece, by artist Luke Jerram, uses detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface.

By Emily Bonner, Dominic Raynor
Published 29th Apr 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 09:26 BST

🌍 Launching its programme of celebratory events for the Eurovision Song Contest, Royal Albert Dock unveiled new installation Floating Earth by artist Luke Jerram this week.

The spectacular 10-metre globe uses detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface and the dock’s water as a natural mirror to create a stunning visual effect. It will be illuminated 24 hours a day until 18 May and is best viewed from the inner quay at the docks.

A soundscape by BAFTA award-winning composer Dan Jones will accompany the installation daily from 12pm-10pm. Sensory-friendly viewing, without the soundscape, is available on Sundays.

Artist Luke Jerram said: “It’s great to be able to present my artwork at Royal Albert Dock. As a child growing up in the countryside, the first ever art exhibition I saw was as a child, aged 14 at Tate Liverpool. It was an exhibition by Giacometti and it was a light bulb moment that inspired me to want to experience more art and become an artist. So to be able to present my artwork in this special location means a great deal to me.”

Luke Jerram’s Floating Earth on the Albert Dock. Image: Mark McNulty/Think PublicityLuke Jerram’s Floating Earth on the Albert Dock. Image: Mark McNulty/Think Publicity
