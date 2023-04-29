🌍 Launching its programme of celebratory events for the Eurovision Song Contest, Royal Albert Dock unveiled new installation Floating Earth by artist Luke Jerram this week.
The spectacular 10-metre globe uses detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface and the dock’s water as a natural mirror to create a stunning visual effect. It will be illuminated 24 hours a day until 18 May and is best viewed from the inner quay at the docks.
A soundscape by BAFTA award-winning composer Dan Jones will accompany the installation daily from 12pm-10pm. Sensory-friendly viewing, without the soundscape, is available on Sundays.
Artist Luke Jerram said: “It’s great to be able to present my artwork at Royal Albert Dock. As a child growing up in the countryside, the first ever art exhibition I saw was as a child, aged 14 at Tate Liverpool. It was an exhibition by Giacometti and it was a light bulb moment that inspired me to want to experience more art and become an artist. So to be able to present my artwork in this special location means a great deal to me.”
