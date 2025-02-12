A schoolboy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a van on Tuesday (February 11).

Emergency services were called to Alderwood Avenue in Speke at 3.20pm, to reports of a collision involving an electric bike and a van.

The rider of the electric bike, a 15-year-old boy, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital. The driver of the van remained at the scene to assist with enquiries.

A road closure was put in place on Alderwood Avenue between the junction of Oldbridge Road and East Dam Wood Road.

Forensic examinations are being carried out and house-to-house inquiries and CCTV examination is ongoing, however, Merseyside Police said that after the incident occurred, the electric bike was “immediately removed” by someone who was “at the scene at that time”.

Sergeant Roads Policing Jed Ferguson said: “We urge that person who removed the electric bike to please return it to assist the investigation so we can understand what happened and provide the boy’s family with answers.”

He added that: “I would like to make it clear that police were not involved in a pursuit with the electric bike prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 or DM @MerPolCC on social media, quoting reference 25000114721.or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.