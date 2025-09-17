Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home live in concert swings into Manchester in March 2026.

The box office phenomenon Spider-Man: No Way Home will be brought to life like never before when it arrives at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on 30 March 2026 as part of a new UK live concert tour.

Following its world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall this November, Spider-Man: No Way Home Live in Concert will tour five UK cities next spring, including stops in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham.

Audiences will experience the film accompanied by a live symphony orchestra performing Michael Giacchino’s score, synchronised to the movie on a giant HD screen. Giacchino, an Academy Award-winning composer (Up, 2009), has created the soundtracks for all three Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland.

Speaking about the project, Giacchino said: “It has been such an honour and a joy to have written the music for the recent Spider-Man™ trilogy... I’m absolutely thrilled that audiences will now be able to experience No Way Home with orchestra, listening to talented musicians who make the black dots I write on paper come alive.”

Released in 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed over $1.92 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Spider-Man film of all time and earning an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects.

Tickets go on presale from 10am on Thursday 18 September, with general sale from Friday 19 September via Ticketmaster.co.uk.