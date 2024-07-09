Splash Tours share 'exciting update' as amphibious vehicles return to Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Splash Tours was expected to launch in May - ten years after the iconic Yellow Duckmarine stopped operating in Liverpool.

The team behind a new amphibious exploration experience have shared an ‘exciting update’.

Ten years after the iconic Yellow Duckmarine stopped operating in Liverpool, Splash Tours are reimagining the land and water tour, with new purpose-built vehicles and a ‘unique’ experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers will be guided along a 60-minute land and water tour, beginning at Royal Albert Dock and taking in landmarks such as the Royal Liver Building, Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, and St George's Hall.

The new experience will operate later this year. | Splash Tours Liverpool

'Effortlessly' transforming into an amphibious vessel, the tour vehicle has been built by Seahorse Amphibious, following seven years of development, and will take guests on a 'splashdown' into the Albert Docks.

Operated by the Lumley family - Graham Lumley and his son Ed and daughter Amelia - the tour will feature live commentary, 'packed with entertaining and informative insights'. Originally expected to launch in May this year, Splash Tours looks set to begin operating in the coming weeks as the team shared an ‘exciting update’.