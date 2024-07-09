Splash Tours share 'exciting update' as amphibious vehicles return to Liverpool
The team behind a new amphibious exploration experience have shared an ‘exciting update’.
Ten years after the iconic Yellow Duckmarine stopped operating in Liverpool, Splash Tours are reimagining the land and water tour, with new purpose-built vehicles and a ‘unique’ experience.
Customers will be guided along a 60-minute land and water tour, beginning at Royal Albert Dock and taking in landmarks such as the Royal Liver Building, Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, and St George's Hall.
'Effortlessly' transforming into an amphibious vessel, the tour vehicle has been built by Seahorse Amphibious, following seven years of development, and will take guests on a 'splashdown' into the Albert Docks.
Operated by the Lumley family - Graham Lumley and his son Ed and daughter Amelia - the tour will feature live commentary, 'packed with entertaining and informative insights'. Originally expected to launch in May this year, Splash Tours looks set to begin operating in the coming weeks as the team shared an ‘exciting update’.
The vehicles to be used for the tours, the Seahorse MKIII, has passed it’s Individual Vehicle Assessment (IVA), meaning it has met necessary safety standards. In a statement on social media on Monday (July 8), the vehicle manufacturer said: “With just the final water approvals to go, we’ll soon be operational and ready to bring unparalleled amphibious adventures to Liverpool!”
