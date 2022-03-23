Rishi Sunak has announced that the threshold for paying National Insurance will increase and fuel duty will be cut by 5p during his Spring Statement.
He also pledged to cut income tax by 1p in 2024 and scrap VAT on materials such as solar panels, heat pumps and insulation in a bid to help homeowners install more energy saving materials.
The fuel duty tax cut will come into effect from 6pm on Wednesday (23 March) and will stay in place until next March, the Chancellor said.
The plan to increase the threshold at which people start paying national insurance contributions by £3,000 to £12,570 comes in place from July.
He promised to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p in the pound to 19 in 2024 – “a £5 billion tax cut for over 30 million people”.
Mr Sunak also said that inflation - which reached a 30-year high in February - is forecast to increase even further this year to 7.4%.
He said this was due to “disruptions to global supply chains and energy markets, combined with the economic response to Putin’s aggression”.
He added the UK’s actions against Mr Putin’s regime are “not cost-free for us at home” and present a “risk” to the recovery.
However, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said with inflation outpacing the growth in earnings and the Mr Sunak’s 1.25 percentage point tax hike in national insurance in April, real household disposable incomes per person will fall by 2.2% in 2022-23.
“The largest fall in a single financial year since Office for National Statistics records began in 1956-57”, the organistaion said.
But the OBR added that the policy measures set out by Mr Sunak - including earlier help with energy bills - offset around a third of the overall fall in living standards that would otherwise have been seen.
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Mr Sunak “has made the wrong choices”, and asked: “Where is the increased tax contribution for the very wealthiest in society?”
Green MP Caroline Lucas: ‘Once again there is a climate-shaped hole at the heart of this statement'
Green MP Caroline Lucas has tweeted:
Labour: Sunak ‘doesn’t get it, millions face fuel poverty and he shrugs his shoulders'
Labour’s shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband tweeted:
CBI: Chancellor’s measures ‘welcome but don’t do enough to tackle current challenges facing firms'
Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry
“The Chancellor has taken steps to sustain confidence in our economy. They are welcome but don’t do enough to tackle the current challenges facing firms.
“His new plan to incentivise business investment from next year is very good news.
“We stand ready to work with the Chancellor on measures essential to transforming productivity such as capital allowances, R&D reforms and a revised apprenticeship levy. These measures lie at the heart of UK competitiveness.
“In reality, we cannot wait until October to get growth going. The Government needs to get moving straight away.”
Uswitch: Spring Statement measures ‘not targeted enough to really help those most in need'
Justina Miltienyte, energy policy expert at Uswitch.com
“The Spring Statement delivered some support for customers struggling with rising household bills but the announced measures are not targeted enough to really help those most in need.
“Consumers are already very worried about what will happen to their bills this winter, and this was a missed opportunity to offer reassurance about future measures which will help them cope with the rising cost of energy.
“It is good that the Government is thinking about energy efficiency, but removing VAT for households who want to purchase solar panels and heat pumps does nothing to help those who cannot afford such measures, and could further widen the gap between those that have and those that have not.
“The rise in the National Insurance threshold, cuts to fuel duty and basic rate of income tax are small steps towards assisting with increasing bills and other rising costs, but they are not specifically targeting those who are suffering the most, and more help will soon be needed.”
IPPR North: Chancellor ‘seriously missed the mark’ with Spring Statement
Dr Arianna Giovannini, interim director of IPPR North
“This Spring Statement was the Chancellor’s opportunity to put public money where government’s mouth is. But he seriously missed the mark and failed to announce the substantial measures needed to support people on the lowest incomes, and level up the UK. This puts at risk the credibility of the government’s flagship levelling up agenda – which barely featured in the Chancellor’s speech - with real, dramatic consequences for people’s lives.
“People in the North will now rightly begin to question whether the government is serious about its pledge to raise prosperity and close regional divides. The growing chasm between rhetoric and reality is all too familiar to us.
“The only way to change this is for the Chancellor to return to Parliament and deliver a concrete investment plan now, alongside a set of targeted policies that improve people’s lives, to show that the levelling up agenda is not just another empty promise.”
Labour says energy companies windfall tax would raise over £3bn
Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said increasing energy prices would mean Labour’s plan for a windfall tax on energy companies’ profits would raise twice as much as when it was proposed in January, which could be used to cut VAT and provide a targeted warms home discount.
She told the Commons: “When I set out Labour’s plans for a windfall tax in January we estimated that it would have raised £1.2 billion, now because of the continued rise in global oil and gas prices it would today raise over £3 billion.
“That’s money that could be used to help families and pensioners and businesses with a cut to VAT, a real Brexit dividend that would help working families and pensioners across our country, and a targeted warms home discount that would see families and pensioners on the lowest and modest incomes being supported by £600.”
Labour: Government’s plan did nothing for people on edge of fuel poverty
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Government’s plan did nothing for people on the edge of fuel poverty or for pensioners who are facing a “real-terms cut” to their income.
“At the weekend the Chancellor was asked about fuel poverty and he didn’t even know the numbers.
“It is shameful that he doesn’t, because when Martin Lewis predicts that 10 million people could be pushed into fuel poverty the Chancellor should sit up and listen.”
She added: “We know that pensions and social security are not going to keep up with inflation. Pensioners and those on social security are being given a real-terms cut in their incomes.
“So, what analysis has the Chancellor done of the impact of benefits being up-rated by less than inflation? How many more children and pensioners will drift into poverty because of … this Government?”
Labour: Chancellor’s choices are making cost-of-living crisis worse
The Chancellor’s choices are making the cost-of-living crisis worse, not better, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said.
“Today was the day that the Chancellor could have put a windfall tax on oil and gas companies to provide real help to families, but he didn’t.
“Today was the day the Chancellor could have set out a proper plan to support businesses and create good jobs. But he didn’t.
“Today was the day he could have properly scrapped his national insurance hike, he didn’t.
“We said it was the wrong tax at the wrong time, the wrong choice. Today, the Chancellor has finally admitted he got that one wrong.
“Inflation is at its highest level for 30 years and rising. Energy prices at record highs. People are worried sick.
“For all his words, it is clear that the Chancellor does not understand the scale of the challenge. He talks about providing security for working families, but his choices are making the cost-of-living crisis worse, not better.”
IFS director: 5p fuel duty tax cut ‘not huge in context of prices up by 20p+ per litre'
Responding to Rishi Sunak’s statement, Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said the £3,000 increase to the national insurance threshold would “more than compensate about 70% of workers”.
Posting on Twitter, he voiced doubts the 5p off fuel duty would be in place for a year only, adding: “It hasn’t managed to increase even in line with inflation for more than a decade.”
“And 5p not huge in context of prices up 20p+ per litre,” he tweeted.