“The Chancellor has taken steps to sustain confidence in our economy. They are welcome but don’t do enough to tackle the current challenges facing firms.

“His new plan to incentivise business investment from next year is very good news.

“We stand ready to work with the Chancellor on measures essential to transforming productivity such as capital allowances, R&D reforms and a revised apprenticeship levy. These measures lie at the heart of UK competitiveness.

“In reality, we cannot wait until October to get growth going. The Government needs to get moving straight away.”